Episode 181: A Cruel Summer

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a visit by First Lady Jill Biden at The Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers labor union, in Delano, Calif., March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via Reuters)

Will this summer’s water shortages, electricity blackouts, wildfires, and the return of COVID-19 mask mandates fuel the campaign to recall Gavin Newsom on September 14? In other news: Marjorie “Jewish Space Lasers” Taylor Greene takes on Caitlyn Jenner, attorney Michael Avenatti is headed for the federal pen, a Riverside community college prof defends Josef Stalin, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith’s comments on Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, LA mayor Gil Garcetti is headed for India, CalPERS’ world-beating Wall Street performance, Lanhee Chen weighs a run for state Controller, and Bank of America says it wants out of the state’s lucrative unemployment business. BONUS: A conversation with Cicero Institute’s Judge Glock about a Cal Berkeley study that “proves” America is getting more segregated. Music by Metalachi.

