Episode 181: A Cruel Summer

Will this summer’s water shortages, electricity blackouts, wildfires, and the return of COVID-19 mask mandates fuel the campaign to recall Gavin Newsom on September 14? In other news: Marjorie “Jewish Space Lasers” Taylor Greene takes on Caitlyn Jenner, attorney Michael Avenatti is headed for the federal pen, a Riverside community college prof defends Josef Stalin, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith’s comments on Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, LA mayor Gil Garcetti is headed for India, CalPERS’ world-beating Wall Street performance, Lanhee Chen weighs a run for state Controller, and Bank of America says it wants out of the state’s lucrative unemployment business. BONUS: A conversation with Cicero Institute’s Judge Glock about a Cal Berkeley study that “proves” America is getting more segregated. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Jenner insists she’s leading California recall field despite polling
- Caitlyn Jenner, Marjorie Taylor Greene trade barbs on Twitter
- How will California’s travel ban affect sports?
- Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for Nike extortion scheme
- Riverside professor praises Stalin as ‘one of the great leaders’ of the 20th century
- Stephen A. Smith on Shohei Ohtani: ‘Don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter’
- Biden nominates L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. ambassador to India
- CalPERS banks 21% investment return, tripling its target for funding California pensions
- Longtime Republican policy advisor Lanhee Chen seriously considering 2022 run for state controller
- California’s unemployment fiasco takes surprising turn: Bank of America wants out
- Gavin Newsom calls on Californians to cut water use by 15%, expands drought emergency
- How much are you willing to pay for drought
- California’s power jam
- California wildfires are so intense, they’re sparking firenadoes
- How government screwed up COVID-19 data
- Santa Clara County revises official COVID-19 death toll down by 22 percent
- California to require masks at schools, though CDC says they’re not needed if vaccinated
- Guest Judge Glock
- Cicero Institute
- Glock in WSJ: Advocacy group spins diversity as evidence of ‘segregation’
- UC Berkeley’s “Roots of Structural Racism Project”