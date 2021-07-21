Episode 182: A Bridge Too Ferrer

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif., June 15, 2021. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, defies science and reimposes mask mandate. Caitlyn Jenner flies to Australia to tape Big Brother with recall voting to start in weeks. Governor Gavin Newsom signs up California taxpayers for a $330 million handout to Hollywood, and film execs return the favor with campaign contributions. Disney says it’ll export 2,000 California jobs to Florida. Anaheim city officials shut down Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Trump tour. San Jose proposes a tax on registered gun owners. The Bulwark attempts to take down the Claremont Institute. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: