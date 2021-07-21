Episode 182: A Bridge Too Ferrer

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, defies science and reimposes mask mandate. Caitlyn Jenner flies to Australia to tape Big Brother with recall voting to start in weeks. Governor Gavin Newsom signs up California taxpayers for a $330 million handout to Hollywood, and film execs return the favor with campaign contributions. Disney says it’ll export 2,000 California jobs to Florida. Anaheim city officials shut down Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Trump tour. San Jose proposes a tax on registered gun owners. The Bulwark attempts to take down the Claremont Institute. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Caitlyn Jenner heads to Australia as recall campaign intensifies in California
- Hollywood studios place their bet on California Governor Gavin Newsom in his fight against recall
- California poised to boost tax credits by $330 million, with nearly half to build soundstages
- Disney confirms plans to relocate 2,000 California jobs to Florida
- Anaheim venue cancels ‘America First’ rally after concerns from city
- Los Angeles’s masking guidance is not only excessive. It undermines vaccination efforts.
- Los Angeles teachers union reaches agreement to fully reopen schools
- San Jose attempts to trample the rights of law-abiding gunowners
- What the hell happened to the Claremont Institute?