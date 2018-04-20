Episode 26: No Sex Books, Please, We’re Californians!

Most Popular
‘Whatever It Is, I’m Against It’
Ramesh notes the speed with which the Betsy Ross flag was deemed outré: Even so, the shift of the Betsy Ross flag, from worth showcasing for the Obama inaugural planners in 2013 to unacceptable for a big company in 2019, has been very quick. That timeline actually downplays how quick it has been: It was nearly ... Read More
Democrats’ Leftward Turn Was a Reaction to Hillary Clinton
The consensus view on the right is that Hillary Clinton was a primary reason for Donald Trump’s success in 2016. But not all conservatives agree about why that was. For devotees of the Trump-as-savior narrative, Clinton -- and all the allegedly nefarious forces at her beck and call -- was a uniquely ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dear Cornell University: Questioning ‘Reason’ Is Part of a ‘Scary Trend’
Kat Timpf reports that Cornell University is preparing to ask students whether or not Americans should use concepts like ‘rationality.’ Read More
Amy Coney Barrett Strikes a Blow against Campus Kangaroo Courts
Whenever I read a court opinion describing a campus sexual-assault proceeding, I routinely find myself shocked at the staggering unfairness and ridiculous bias of campus kangaroo courts. Driven by the need to find more men guilty — and rationalized by a #BelieveWomen ideology — campus administrators have ... Read More
Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Acquittal Reminds Us to Never Rush to Judgment
When I have a chance to speak to students, one of the questions I’m most frequently asked is whether my life experience has caused me to change any of my deeply held political views. I have a ready answer: I’ve transitioned firmly from a law-and-order Republican to a civil libertarian, and the constitutional ... Read More
Democratic Candidates Aren’t on a Winning Track
Presidential candidates from both parties usually sound hard-core in the primaries to appeal to their progressive or conservative bases. But for the general election, the nominees move to the center to pick off swing voters and centrist independents. Voters put up with the scripted tactic as long as a ... Read More
A Bit of Perspective on ‘Trump’s Tanks’
On the matter of the Abrams Main Battle tank, I freely admit that I'm biased. I served with the Third Armored Cavalry Regiment in Diyala Province, Iraq during the Surge (I was attached to Sabre Squadron as a JAG officer), and I never tired of seeing those magnificent machines. In their own way they're just as ... Read More
What Conservatives Get Wrong about the Campus Wars
Much of the debate about campus culture would have you believe that the average college student is hellbent on tearing down the patriarchy. One wakes up in the morning, wallows in grievance, and proceeds to spend the day railing against the evils of privilege. I attend Harvard University, one of the places ... Read More
AOC Releases Plan to Address Immigration Crisis
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday released a plan to address the increasing numbers of migrants crossing the southern border, calling among other things for decriminalizing illegal border crossings. In her four-point plan, the New York Democrat calls on the Trump administration to "reinstate ... Read More
Your Yearly Reminder to Thank the Scots
Last year, I wrote a piece explaining why, on July Fourth, Americans should thank the Scots. This year the piece is available in audio format, complete with a Scottish accent. "As long as but a hundred of us remain alive, never will we on any conditions be brought under English rule. It is in truth not ... Read More
