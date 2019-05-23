Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 73: Shrimpscam Is Back on the Menu!

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Pat Nolan at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. (Gage Skidmore)

Donald Trump’s pardon of former California state lawmaker Pat Nolan brings David and Will back to a discussion of corporate welfare, criminal justice reform — and personal redemption. Bonus: Let’s update the Kamala Harris Klock! Intro music by Metalachi.

