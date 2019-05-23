Episode 73: Shrimpscam Is Back on the Menu!

Donald Trump’s pardon of former California state lawmaker Pat Nolan brings David and Will back to a discussion of corporate welfare, criminal justice reform — and personal redemption. Bonus: Let’s update the Kamala Harris Klock! Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris working hard to get on the left side of history
- Kamala Harris wants to punish companies that don’t pay women equally
- Kamala Harris’s gun-control policies are incoherent
- Labor unions are paying to help California’s lieutenant governor decorate her office
- SAT’s New ‘Adversity Score’ Will Take Students’ Hardships Into Account
- Trump Pardons Pat Nolan
- Jackie Goldberg returns to L.A. school board with resounding election win