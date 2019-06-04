Episode 75: Lights, Camera, Abortion

Hollywood warns that new abortion law may kill Georgia film projects, Trump threatens new tariffs on Mexican imports, and California regulators finally admit coffee won’t give you cancer. Bonus: Winding up the Kamala Harris Klock! Intro music by Metalachi.
- Californians’ rents could go up under Kamala Harris’ housing plan
- Facebook won’t block maltered video of Pelosi
- Coffee doesn’t warrant a cancer warning in california, agency says
- More on Coffee: The nonprofit behind the Prop. 65 coffee cancer warnings
- How AB 195 may help restore “impartiality” to local ballot language
- From cars to avocados, consumers could pay the price for Trump’s Mexico tariffs
- Members of church community say California bill seeks to change clergy-penitent tradition
- Hollywood is rethinking Georgia, sort of. What changed?
- Female film workers in Georgia urge Hollywood not to boycott over abortion ban