Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 75: Lights, Camera, Abortion

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
(Pixabay)

Hollywood warns that new abortion law may kill Georgia film projects, Trump threatens new tariffs on Mexican imports, and California regulators finally admit coffee won’t give you cancer. Bonus: Winding up the Kamala Harris Klock! Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:
David Bahnsen, DBahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will Swaim, will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow:
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More
Loading...