Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 76: Government Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
A homeless man takes shelter under a freeway in San Francisco, Calif., January 6, 2016. (Beck Diefenbach/Reuters)

California’s homeless population soars alongside programs that were supposed to reduce it, the state will fine the uninsured to fund health care for undocumented residents, and Sacramento destroys Central Valley farmland to lay tracks for a train we’ll never see. Bonus: Good news from Los Angeles Unified! Intro music by Metalachi.

Follow:
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More
Loading...