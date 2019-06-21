Episode 77: America’s First Third-World State

David and Will discuss Victor Davis Hanson’s tour de force on the declining fortunes of once-fortunate California, the problem with raising the minimum wage, and one minister’s nuanced response to state prohibitions on conversion therapy. Also: Wind up the Kamala klock — and learn to say her name. Intro music by Metalachi.
