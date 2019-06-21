Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 77: America’s First Third-World State

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
A homeless man takes shelter under a freeway in San Francisco, Calif., January 6, 2016. (Beck Diefenbach/Reuters)

David and Will discuss Victor Davis Hanson’s tour de force on the declining fortunes of once-fortunate California, the problem with raising the minimum wage, and one minister’s nuanced response to state prohibitions on conversion therapy. Also: Wind up the Kamala klock — and learn to say her name. Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim

Follow:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

