Episode 79: New Quiz! ‘Fake News or Real?’

Did the San Francisco school board really find a 90-year-old painting of George Washington offensive? Will second graders tour gay bars to broaden their understanding of “alternative” lifestyles? Will California really put men in women’s prisons – if the men say they’re women? David and Will ask listeners: fake news or real? Bonus: Help us wind up the extraordinary Kamala Klock. Intro music by Metalachi.
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Harris’ Ex-Lover Willie Brown: No Democrats Can Beat Trump, Including Kamala
- Kamala Harris Set To Raise Money With Former Wells Fargo Executive
- It’s Curtains for a George Washington Mural in San Francisco. Or Paint, or Panels. Just Hide It!
- California School System To Feature Mandatory 2nd Grade Field Trips To Gay Bars
- CA Bill To Put Men In Women’s Prisons If They Say They’re Transgender
- 2 Newport Beach merchants associations lose half their city grants
- Prosecutors: Rep. Duncan Hunter used campaign funds to pursue affairs
- Supreme Court rules L.A. clothing maker can trademark ‘scandalous’ brand name