Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 79: New Quiz! ‘Fake News or Real?’

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
A painting on the dome’s ceiling of the Capitol Building features an image of the first U.S. president, George Washington, February 13, 2007. (Jason Reed/Reuters)

Did the San Francisco school board really find a 90-year-old painting of George Washington offensive? Will second graders tour gay bars to broaden their understanding of “alternative” lifestyles? Will California really put men in women’s prisons – if the men say they’re women? David and Will ask listeners: fake news or real? Bonus: Help us wind up the extraordinary Kamala Klock. Intro music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

