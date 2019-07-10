Episode 80: It’s the Stupid Economy

California lawmakers want to outlaw payday lending, extend jobless benefits to striking workers, and make ethnic studies mandatory throughout the Cal State system. On the Kamala Klock, we consider the candidate’s mercurial (but always adamant) position on school busing and her plan to boost home ownership. Special bonus: does Kamala Harris understand “unemployment”? Intro music by Metalachi.
Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris clarifies her stance on school busing
- Kamala Harris proposes $100 billion plan to increase minority homeownership
- Kamala Harris demonstrates she doesn’t know how unemployment works
- Another Californian enters the presidential rat race: Tom Steyer
- Bill to throttle short-term lending will prove disastrous
- California bill threatening seal of confession pulled by sponsor
- Under AB 1066, taxpayers would pay striking workers
- Tony Lima: AB 1460 adds ethnic studies requirement to Cal State University curriculum