Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 80: It’s the Stupid Economy

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Uber drivers strike against the company’s recent 25 percent wage cut outside Uber’s head office in San Francisco, Calif., May 8, 2019. (Kate Munsch/Reuters)

California lawmakers want to outlaw payday lending, extend jobless benefits to striking workers, and make ethnic studies mandatory throughout the Cal State system. On the Kamala Klock, we consider the candidate’s mercurial (but always adamant) position on school busing and her plan to boost home ownership. Special bonus: does Kamala Harris understand “unemployment”? Intro music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

