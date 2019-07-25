Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 81: Are California Democrats Sick of “Winning”?

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Sather Tower rises above the University of California at Berkeley campus. (Noah Berger / Reuters)

Democrats are living out the internal contractions of leftism: In the midst of a housing shortage, Berkeley will raise the cost of new home construction in order to appease the climate gods. Elizabeth Warren proposes limits on private investors that will strain California’s public employee pension system. Trade union leaders in LA attack the mayor’s plan to close utility plants. Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Why Iran Wants to Get Bombed

By
Rarely has a foreign country seemed so eager to get bombed by the United States as Iran does right now. In its latest provocation, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. It wasn’t a subtle operation. Revolutionary Guard forces rappelled onto the tanker from a helicopter, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The White Ghetto

By
Editor's Note: In celebration of Kevin D. Williamson’s newest book, The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, National Review is republishing some of our favorites of his from the past ten years. This article originally appeared in the December 16, 2013, issue of National ... Read More
Loading...