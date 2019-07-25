Episode 81: Are California Democrats Sick of “Winning”?

Democrats are living out the internal contractions of leftism: In the midst of a housing shortage, Berkeley will raise the cost of new home construction in order to appease the climate gods. Elizabeth Warren proposes limits on private investors that will strain California’s public employee pension system. Trade union leaders in LA attack the mayor’s plan to close utility plants. Intro music by Metalachi.
