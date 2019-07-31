Episode 82: California’s ‘Special Responsibility’

Gavin Newsom says our huge economy and population size require California lawmakers to design America’s cars, tear down national borders, set new qualifications for presidential candidates – and free the rats. Intro/Outro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris blasts Trump’s involvement in A$AP Rocky case as ‘playing politics’
- Kamala Harris updates her position on private health insurance, again
- Kamala Harris proposes cancelling $20,000 in student debt for these low-income borrowers, unleashing backlash on Twitter
- Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Release Climate ‘Equity’ Plan
- How Democratic debate rules are forcing a billionaire to plead for pennies
- California wildfire insurance is in crisis. And the real estate market is suffering
- California reaches climate deal with automakers, spurning Trump
- As rats overrun California cities, state moves to ban powerful pest-killers
- Trump’s tax returns required under new California election law
- Sometimes Trump: Now More Than Ever
- All You Need to Know about the Misguided Financial-Transactions Tax