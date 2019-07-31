Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 82: California’s ‘Special Responsibility’

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign in San Diego, Calif. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Gavin Newsom says our huge economy and population size require California lawmakers to design America’s cars, tear down national borders, set new qualifications for presidential candidates – and free the rats. Intro/Outro music by Metalachi.

