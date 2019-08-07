Episode 83: The California Version of ‘Concealed Carry’

David and Will examine renowned statistician Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he has identified the common factor in mass shootings (it’s men!), and consider the state Department of Education’s plan to teach kids to hate capitalism. Bonus: Help wind up the Kamala Klock!
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris willing to send cops to people’s homes to confiscate banned firearms
- Tulsi Gabbard’s attack raises existential question for Kamala Harris’ campaign
- Kamala Harris backs federal gun licensing
- Gov. Newsom says gender must be part of national gun control discussion
- When the Market Meets Morality
- California Wants to Teach Your Kids That Capitalism Is Racist