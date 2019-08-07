Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 83: The California Version of ‘Concealed Carry’

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, June 1, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

David and Will examine renowned statistician Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he has identified the common factor in mass shootings (it’s men!), and consider the state Department of Education’s plan to teach kids to hate capitalism. Bonus: Help wind up the Kamala Klock!

Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

U.S.

This Is What Bravery Looks Like

By
Security cameras captured the precise moment when Dayton police responded and gunned down the Dayton shooter. You can see the video below. It's not graphic (except, of course, for showing a shooting): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM1Viy6kmNw We should remember the heroes after mass shootings, not the ... Read More
Elections

Marianne Williamson’s Poll Numbers

By
I wasn’t sure whether to use the word “number” or “numbers” in the headline, but “zero” is a number and so is “one,” so it’s fair to say that Marianne Williamson has poll “numbers.” Despite being the most-Googled candidate after the second Democratic presidential debate, the New Age ... Read More
Loading...