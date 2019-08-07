Episode 83: The California Version of ‘Concealed Carry’

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, June 1, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

David and Will examine renowned statistician Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he has identified the common factor in mass shootings (it’s men!), and consider the state Department of Education’s plan to teach kids to hate capitalism. Bonus: Help wind up the Kamala Klock!

Contact:

David Bahnsen

Will Swaim

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: