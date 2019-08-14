Episode 84: California’s Hideous Strength

Operating on impulse power, state lawmakers are building a new mega-agency that will adopt as state law anything Trump doesn’t like. We play “Fake News or Real” and update the Kamala Klock. Intro music by Metalchi.
Show Notes:
- Sen. Harris on affordable housing and utilities: “I have a tax for that”
- Nearly 100,000 millennials in the Sacramento area live at home. Why your kids can’t move out
- Opinion: Toni Atkins’ SB 1 would protect California environment from Trump’s assaults
- Proposed state bill would threaten key water supply negotiations and hurt farmers
- SB 1: Insurance policy against Trump rollbacks or job killer?
- Atkins on Atkins: State Senate advances Atkins bill to protect environmental, labor standards from Trump attacks
- NYT: 83 Environmental rules being rolled back under Trump
- Do I really have to defend civil rights activists from the NAACP?
- MS-13 gang created beachhead at Valley high school, but authorities insisted on secrecy
- The latest dumb idea from San Francisco – banning plastic water bottles at the airport
- Plastic bag bans won’t help the environment, but they’ll cause more foodborne illnesses
- Study: Grocery bag bans and foodborne illness
Quiz: Fake News or Real!
- Berkeley Scientists Invent Contact Lens That Automatically Blurs Out Any Opposing Opinion
- Bear falls on deputy’s car, triggering a crash and wildfire, California officials say
- California Mandates Conversion Therapy For Straight Kids
- Despite California’s travel ban, lawmakers find ways to visit states with ‘anti-LGBTQ’ laws