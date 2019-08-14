Episode 84: California’s Hideous Strength

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, June 1, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

Operating on impulse power, state lawmakers are building a new mega-agency that will adopt as state law anything Trump doesn’t like. We play “Fake News or Real” and update the Kamala Klock. Intro music by Metalchi.

Contact:

David Bahnsen

Will Swaim

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:



Quiz: Fake News or Real!