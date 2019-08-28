Episode 86: What Do You Say to the Gender Unicorn?

Bill Maher on his HBO talk show in January 2007 (Phil McCarten/Reuters)

A California middle school teacher asks his students about their own unique takes on gender identity, Bill Maher celebrates the death of David Koch, and the state teachers union spends millions trying to murder charter schools. We wind up the Kamala Klock and play “Fake News or Real?” Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:

David Bahnsen

Will Swaim

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

QUIZ: Fake News or Real?