Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 86: What Do You Say to the Gender Unicorn?

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Bill Maher on his HBO talk show in January 2007 (Phil McCarten/Reuters)

A California middle school teacher asks his students about their own unique takes on gender identity, Bill Maher celebrates the death of David Koch, and the state teachers union spends millions trying to murder charter schools. We wind up the Kamala Klock and play “Fake News or Real?” Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

QUIZ: Fake News or Real?

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Kevin Impresses on Bill Maher

By
Kevin Williamson had a strong appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher last Friday night, the episode that instantly became notorious when Maher said, of David Koch, “F*** him . . . I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful.” Kevin, promoting his new book The Smallest Minority: Independent ... Read More
World

Why Climate Action Flopped at the G-7

By
Despite President Emmanuel Macron’s effort to push climate change to the front of the discussion during the recently concluded G-7 meeting in France, the confab ended without a concrete agreement to take action on the issue. Some of the blame was laid at the feet of President Donald Trump, who was “a ... Read More
Elections

A Squeaker in 2020? Not Likely

By
Will Donald Trump’s reelection campaign be a nail-biter? No Republican president has ever been reelected with less than 50 percent of the vote. Historically, when a president runs for reelection, it usually isn’t close. Of the 31 times in U.S. history that a sitting president ran for reelection, 19 of those ... Read More
Culture

The New York Times Should Stop Whining

By
The New York Times, an organization devoted to gathering and publishing information, doesn’t want people to gather or publish information inconvenient to it. A group of Trump-supporting operatives has been finding and archiving old social-media postings of Times employees and other journalists for use in the ... Read More
Loading...