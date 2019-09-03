Episode 87: It Was Never about Saving the Planet

How trade unions use “greenmail” to make housing unaffordable. California Dems don’t know whether to oppose Silicon Valley giants or to accept their filthy, filthy money. How the NRA can solve California’s gun-violence problem. A lefty state senator from Berkeley gets it right on college football. Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Big Tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions
- A bill giving workplace protection to a million Californians moves one step closer to law
- How California Environmental Law Makes It Easy For Labor Unions To Shake Down Developers
- A battle over charter schools ends – for now – in Sacramento
- Some say NRA is giving California schools ‘dirty’ money. These students beg to differ
- The follies and excesses of Proposition 65
- Rules changes could come to NCAA if California bill passes