Episode 88: Six Summer Stories

The skid row area of downtown Los Angeles, Calif., June 28, 2019. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

Trump threatens to break Sacramento’s headlock on the auto industry and trolls California lawmakers with a vow to fix the state’s homeless crisis. San Francisco declares NRA a terror group. The teachers union and Gavin Newsom just made public schools worse. Kamala Harris comes out against plastic straws, misfires on Exxon, and admits her campaign only barely survived a cruel, cruel summer. Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:

David Bahnsen

Will Swaim

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: