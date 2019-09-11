Episode 88: Six Summer Stories

Trump threatens to break Sacramento’s headlock on the auto industry and trolls California lawmakers with a vow to fix the state’s homeless crisis. San Francisco declares NRA a terror group. The teachers union and Gavin Newsom just made public schools worse. Kamala Harris comes out against plastic straws, misfires on Exxon, and admits her campaign only barely survived a cruel, cruel summer. Intro music by Metalachi.
- Kamala Harris wants to ban plastic straws but says paper straws too ‘flimsy’
- Kamala Harris claimed she ‘sued Exxon Mobil’ as California AG. She didn’t
- Internal Harris document acknowledges ‘Summer Slump’
- NRA sues San Francisco over city declaring it a domestic terrorist organization
- Chemical exceeding state limits found in Lomita water prompts switch to safe source until issue gets resolved
- Trump pushing for major crackdown on homeless camps in California, with aides discussing moving residents to government-backed facilities
- In going after Trump, California is going too far with environmental legislation
- Best way to improve California’s water situation is Newsom plan, not SB1
- California teachers may be required to attend bi-annual LGBTQ training
- California bans suspension of willfully defiant students
- Carmakers v California v Trump
- Trump to revoke California’s authority on mileage standards
- Free-market orgs protest California role in auto industry