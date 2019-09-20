Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 89: Can Trump Fix California?

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
A homeless man takes shelter under a freeway in San Francisco, Calif., January 6, 2016. (Beck Diefenbach/Reuters)

Will and guest Jeff Barke discuss the president’s promises to solve California’s homeless crisis, sue San Francisco for Clean Water violations, end the state’s right to set its own auto emissions standards, and end underage vaping. Bonus: We play “Fake News or Real?” Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:
David Bahnsen
Dr. Jeff Barke
Will Swaim

Follow Us:
@JeffBarke
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

