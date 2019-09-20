Episode 89: Can Trump Fix California?

Will and guest Jeff Barke discuss the president’s promises to solve California’s homeless crisis, sue San Francisco for Clean Water violations, end the state’s right to set its own auto emissions standards, and end underage vaping. Bonus: We play “Fake News or Real?” Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
