Episode 90: Rolling Stone Really Gets California — Really

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, June 1, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

David and Will hail Rolling Stone magazine’s coverage of the California housing crisis, critique the president’s decision to end California’s right to set its own auto emission standards, wonder at Governor Newsom’s resistance to the Resistance, and predict tough times for the state’s already troubled pension funds. Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:

David Bahnsen

Will Swaim

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: