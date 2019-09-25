Episode 90: Rolling Stone Really Gets California — Really

David and Will hail Rolling Stone magazine’s coverage of the California housing crisis, critique the president’s decision to end California’s right to set its own auto emission standards, wonder at Governor Newsom’s resistance to the Resistance, and predict tough times for the state’s already troubled pension funds. Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris is more visible, but unfavorable rating has grown
- Tom Steyer qualifies for October presidential debate
- Steyer would declare national emergency on climate change
- Tom Steyer boasts his climate plan creates more than 46 million new jobs
- Swalwell says airline passenger ‘punched’ his shoulder to demand Trump impeachment
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom to buck Democrats, veto environmental bill
- California sues Trump over revoking state’s authority to set car emissions standards
- Trump says San Francisco is in ‘total violation’ of environmental codes over homeless population
- Conservative activists clean up 50 tons of garbage in Los Angeles
- Gavin Newsom tells CalPERS, CalSTRS to favor green investments in climate change order
- California unions want to gut Prop. 13 to pay for rising pension costs
- Why can’t California solve its housing crisis?
- California wants you to build a ‘granny flat’ in your garage or backyard. Here’s why
- Angels make $100 million a year at stadium while Anaheim barely gets a slice
- Bob Iger on why Disney walked away from Twitter: ‘The nastiness is extraordinary’