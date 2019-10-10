Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 92: Suicide of the West Coast

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Prices at a gas station in Carlsbad, California, September 16, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

California’s climate-change satellite; a non-ironic call by Democrats to discover the source of California’s rising gas prices; a tax hike that drove out the state’s biggest taxpayers? There’s so much self-inflicted damage in California right now that David and Will resort to lightning-round management — 20 terrifying stories at just two minutes each. Play along! Intro music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

