Episode 93: Armagideon Time

PG&E turns out the lights on 800,000 Californians. Governor Gavin Newsom celebrates Indigienous Peoples Day. Mitch McConnell slips into Newport Beach to talk banking reform with weed retailers. Already legendarily profligate, California local governments can now establish their own “public banks.” Kamala Harris promises to think about the impact of every federal policy on LGBTQIA+ communities, while Tom Steyer says a GOP victory in 2020 will lead to Armageddon. Music by Metalachi.
