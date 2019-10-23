Episode 94: California’s Role in Presidential Campaigns

In this economy-class edition (no peanuts!), Will and David discuss Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s assist to Mayor Pete, Elizabeth Warren’s betrayal of the poor, and Kamala Harris’s effort to bring to the White House the very policies that destroyed California. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris’s debate performance was pathetic
- Kamala Harris claims Giuliani has ‘clearly broken many laws’ — but crumbles when confronted by Anderson Cooper
- Kamala Harris among three 2020 candidates who have missed half of Senate votes
- Kamala Harris releases plan aimed at boosting rural America
- Emails show Zuckerberg recommended hires for Buttigieg campaign
- Senator Elizabeth Warren to join Chicago teachers on picket line
- Parents stand up to the failing education establishment and win: Will Swaim
- California independents can cast ballots for Democrats — but not Trump — in March primary