Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 94: California’s Role in Presidential Campaigns

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2018. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

In this economy-class edition (no peanuts!), Will and David discuss Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s assist to Mayor Pete, Elizabeth Warren’s betrayal of the poor, and Kamala Harris’s effort to bring to the White House the very policies that destroyed California. Music by Metalachi.

