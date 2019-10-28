Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 95: California’s Year-Long Day of the Dead

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
At a Day of the Dead celebration in Monterrey, Mexico, October 27, 2019 (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

In this especially scary Halloween edition, David and Will discuss Gavin Newsom’s attack on California’s highly regulated electric utilities, the coming tech-sector correction, and the meaning of the Representative Katie Hill sex scandal. Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

