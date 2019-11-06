Episode 96: No Longer the Nutty Ninth Circuit

Trump Administration appointments have made the famously liberal federal circuit a lot less liberal, which is why the left has ramped up its weirdness around the latest nominee. In other news: Gavin Newsom will use regulatory authority to force weed shops to unionize; Trump beats Newsom on the battle over auto emissions standards; and the Kamala Harris presidential campaign continues to bleed staff, donors, and the support of prospective voters. Bonus track: David and Will answer a reader’s criticisms of the podcast. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- For Kamala Harris’ presidential hopes, Iowa is do or die
- Harris Calls Buttigieg ‘Naive’ For Thinking It’s Only A Two Way Race For The Democratic Nomination
- Whither Kamala Harris? A Failed-State Senator’s Failing Campaign
- Steyer backs Reparations
- AB 1291 forces California cannabis companies to sign “Labor Peace Agreements” with unions
- Trump wins one against California on climate rules. Carmakers side with White House
- NCAA makes move on name, image and likeness use, but there’s a long way to go
- The ABA’s Attack on Lawrence VanDyke Doesn’t Make Sense
- California can’t keep the lights on