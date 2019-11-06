Episode 96: No Longer the Nutty Ninth Circuit

(Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

Trump Administration appointments have made the famously liberal federal circuit a lot less liberal, which is why the left has ramped up its weirdness around the latest nominee. In other news: Gavin Newsom will use regulatory authority to force weed shops to unionize; Trump beats Newsom on the battle over auto emissions standards; and the Kamala Harris presidential campaign continues to bleed staff, donors, and the support of prospective voters. Bonus track: David and Will answer a reader’s criticisms of the podcast. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

David Bahnsen

Will Swaim

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

