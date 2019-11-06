Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 96: No Longer the Nutty Ninth Circuit

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
(Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

Trump Administration appointments have made the famously liberal federal circuit a lot less liberal, which is why the left has ramped up its weirdness around the latest nominee. In other news: Gavin Newsom will use regulatory authority to force weed shops to unionize; Trump beats Newsom on the battle over auto emissions standards; and the Kamala Harris presidential campaign continues to bleed staff, donors, and the support of prospective voters. Bonus track: David and Will answer a reader’s criticisms of the podcast. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
Religion

Mayor Pete’s Bogus Religious Tolerance

By
Not long ago, Saint Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., the media’s go-to expert on all matters of faith, was asked about Beto O’Rourke’s contention that churches that refuse to embrace progressive spiritual rites should be stripped of their tax-exempt status. “I’m not sure he understood the ... Read More
U.S.

Should We Give California or Texas Back?

By
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series of excerpts adapted from Rich Lowry’s new book The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. Read the previous excerpt here. On October 20, 1842, Commodore Thomas ap Catesby Jones, commander of the U.S. Pacific Squadron, ordered 150 ... Read More
Loading...