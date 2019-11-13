Episode 97: How Not to End California’s Death Spiral

Silicon Valley giants say they’ll spend billions on affordable housing, Kamala Harris proposes lengthening the school day to 6 p.m., Dems insist we’ll be carbon-free by 2045, the governor says the state should take over California’s utilities, and the LA teachers union says it’s backing Bernie. None of it will make anything better — and will likely accelerate the state’s decline – but David and Will see signs of hope. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris proposes lengthening school day to 6pm
- UTLA to endorse Bernie?
- Why $4.5 Billion from Big Tech won’t end California Housing Crisis
- Republicans say they have a way to prevent PG&E power shutoffs: Halt this Democratic law
- Newsom’s proposal to take over the utilities is a unique form of madness
- ‘No more’: Trump says he’ll cut off federal funds to fight California wildfires
- Michael Jackson v Janet Napolitano (University of California)