Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 97: How Not to End California’s Death Spiral

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

Silicon Valley giants say they’ll spend billions on affordable housing, Kamala Harris proposes lengthening the school day to 6 p.m., Dems insist we’ll be carbon-free by 2045, the governor says the state should take over California’s utilities, and the LA teachers union says it’s backing Bernie. None of it will make anything better — and will likely accelerate the state’s decline – but David and Will see signs of hope. Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

