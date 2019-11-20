Episode 98: Left, Right, and Crazy

Anti-Semites troll Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA. Silicon Valley firm will pay employees to leave high-priced California. The U.S. Forest Service capitulates to government unions, calls for an end to 60-year-old volunteer firefighting team. Kamala Harris wins an endorsement she might want to refuse. Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Kamala Harris wins farmworker endorsement; Bernie Sanders lands support from teachers and nurses unions
- ‘No discipline. No plan. No strategy.’: Kamala Harris campaign in meltdown
- Proposition 13 overhaul backed by leading 2020 Democrats
- Fate of Holy Jim Volunteer Fire Department in question after directive to cease operation
- New Greta Thunberg mural in San Francisco
- Silicon Valley company pays applicants to leave Bay Area
- Planned Parenthood awarded $2M in lawsuit against hidden camera activists
- Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro blasts alt-right, radical left, identity politics in MemAud lecture
- Trump, Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle heckled by alt-right at UCLA
- Conservatives seek to stifle new ‘alt-right’ movement steeped in anti-semitism