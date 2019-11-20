Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 98: Left, Right, and Crazy

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
(Pixabay)

Anti-Semites troll Donald Trump Jr. at UCLA. Silicon Valley firm will pay employees to leave high-priced California. The U.S. Forest Service capitulates to government unions, calls for an end to 60-year-old volunteer firefighting team. Kamala Harris wins an endorsement she might want to refuse. Intro music by Metalachi.

