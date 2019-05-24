Podcasts | Ordered Liberty

Episode 135: Welcome to Our World, Justin Amash

Hosted by David French & Alexandra DeSanctis
Rep. Justin Amash speaks at CPAC 2013 (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

David and Alexandra break down Justin Amash’s tweet threads and welcome him to the two-front war. They then discuss the latest developments in the abortion wars and wind up with a brief discussion of the latest twists and turns in the Democratic primary.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More
Loading...