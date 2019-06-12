Podcasts | Ordered Liberty

Episode 138: Why Illiberalism Fails

Hosted by David French & Alexandra DeSanctis

In a live podcast from Capitol Hill, David and Alexandra discuss what’s really behind the illiberal opposition to “David French-ism,” explain what liberalism is and why it’s worth defending, and answer questions from the audience.

