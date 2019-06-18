Podcasts | Ordered Liberty

Episode 139: Cancel Culture Comes for Kyle Kashuv

Hosted by David French & Alexandra DeSanctis
Activist Kyle Kashuv addresses the 148th National Rifle Association annual meeting in Indianapolis, Ind., April 26, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

David and Alexandra discuss the necessity of forgiveness and tolerance in polarized America, describe the dangers of a rush to judgment, and discuss whether kids should be given more grace than adults.

