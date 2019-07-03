Podcasts | Ordered Liberty

Episode 141: The Great Glory of the Abrams Tank

Hosted by David French & Alexandra DeSanctis
A soldier assigned to First Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, Second Brigade Combat Team, First Infantry Division, mans the turret of an M1 Abrams battle tank during Strike Focus exercises at Orogrande Range Camp, N.M., April 8, 2019. (Specialist Matthew J. Marcellus/US Army)

David and Alexandra break down the state of the Democratic race, discuss whether the Democrats can ever overcome Cocaine Mitch, and end with an ode to the glorious M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank (led by Alexandra).

