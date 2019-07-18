Episode 144: Maverick

David and Alexandra break down the new Top Gun trailer (no, really), analyze the moral and legal problems with the BDS movement, discuss Planned Parenthood’s recent troubles, and talk about whether nationalists have statist answers to cultural problems.
Most Popular
Trump and the ‘Racist Tweets’
What does “racist” even mean anymore? Racism is the headline on President Trump’s Sunday tweets -- the media-Democrat complex assiduously describes them as “racist tweets” as if that were a fact rather than a trope. I don’t think they were racist; I think they were abjectly stupid. Like many ... Read More
The Selfish Actors of Illegal Immigration
Almost every party invested in open borders proves utterly selfish, without regard for the legitimate interests of others or of the law itself. The Illegal Immigrant The immigrant is the pawn of Latin American governments who view him as inanimate capital, someone who represents thousands of dollars in future ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dear Cornell University: Questioning ‘Reason’ Is Part of a ‘Scary Trend’
Kat Timpf reports that Cornell University is preparing to ask students whether or not Americans should use concepts like ‘rationality.’ Read More
The Trump Steamroller
As we settle into high summer and the period of maximum difficulty in finding anything to fill in hours of television news, especially 24/7 news television, two well-established political trends are emerging in this pre-electoral period: The president’s opponents continue to dig themselves into foxholes that ... Read More
Ilhan Omar Is Completely Assimilated
Beto O’Rourke, the losing Texas Senate candidate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate, had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole. The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville, Tenn., last week: ... Read More
We All Wanted to Love the Women’s Soccer Team
For the first time in my life, I did not root for an American team. Whatever the sport, I have always rooted American. And if those who called in to my radio show were representative of my audience, many millions of Americans made the same sad choice. It takes a lot for people like me not to root for an ... Read More
The ‘Squad’ Gives a Gift to Donald Trump
On Sunday, Donald Trump gave the Democrats a gift -- comments that indicate he thinks native-born congresswomen he detests should “go back” to the countries of their ancestors. On Monday, the four congresswomen handed Trump a gift in return, managing to respond to the president’s insults in some of the most ... Read More
POLL: Majority of Mexicans Supports Deportation of Central American Migrants
A slight majority of Mexican citizens supports the deportation of Central American migrants who travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border, according to a survey released Wednesday. The survey, which was conducted by the Mexican newspaper Reforma and the Washington Post, found that six in ten Mexicans ... Read More
Omar to Introduce Resolution Declaring Support for Anti-Israel BDS Movement
Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) will introduce a resolution this week declaring support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to elevate the Palestinian negotiating position vis-a-vis Israel through an international pressure campaign. “We are introducing a resolution . . . ... Read More
In the Democratic Civil War, Root for Pelosi and Biden
Until Donald Trump’s Sunday tweets demanding that certain “progressive congresswomen” -- almost certainly including Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley – go back to the “places from which they came,” the Democrats were in the midst of an escalating civil war. Nancy ... Read More
Loading...