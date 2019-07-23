Podcasts | Ordered Liberty

Episode 145: When Double Standards Are the Only Standard

Hosted by David French & Alexandra DeSanctis
Franken at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2009. (Reuters photo: Jonathan Ernst)

David and Alexandra discuss Jane Mayer’s defense of Al Franken, a truly bizarre gender identity controversy in Canada, an actual touching moment in the midst of the abortion wars, and discuss whether the level of opposition to Trump matters as much as the intensity.

