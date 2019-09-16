Podcasts | Ordered Liberty

Episode 152: LARPing through the Overton Window

Hosted by David French & Alexandra DeSanctis
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

In their live podcast at Notre Dame, David and Alexandra introduce the concept of political LARPing (live-action role playing), why it matters to the Democratic primary, and how it is shifting the terms of political discourse.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Real Reason for That Kavanaugh Smear

By
The New York Times on Saturday joined The New Yorker and many other media outlets in upending a dumpster full of garbage on its own reputation in an effort to smear Brett Kavanaugh. After more than a year of digging, the Democrats and their media allies still have no supported allegations of sexual misconduct by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN: Everything but the News

By
For a while, we thought MSNBC had temporarily usurped CNN as the font of fake news — although both networks had tied for the most negative coverage (93 percent of all their news reports) of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. A cynic would argue that CNN had deliberately given Trump undue coverage ... Read More
Loading...