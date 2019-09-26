Episode 154: Impeachment, Ukraine, and . . . Dan Lipinski?

David and Alexandra discuss the latest in the Trump–Ukraine scandal, weigh the political risks of impeachment, and lay out the stakes for pro-life Democrat Dan Lipinski’s primary in Illinois next spring.
SHOW NOTES
- The Trump-Ukraine Transcript Contains Evidence of a Quid Quo Pro
- Can One of the Last Pro-Life Democrats Survive?
Ad Music:”Dvorak Polka” by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100249
Artist: http://incompetech.com/