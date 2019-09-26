Episode 154: Impeachment, Ukraine, and . . . Dan Lipinski?

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, N.J., August 15, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

David and Alexandra discuss the latest in the Trump–Ukraine scandal, weigh the political risks of impeachment, and lay out the stakes for pro-life Democrat Dan Lipinski’s primary in Illinois next spring.

