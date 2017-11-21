Episode 29: Al Franken, the Pence Rule, and Ordered Liberty

Most Popular
The Disciplinary Corporation
Nike, the athletic shoe giant, has pulled a product off the shelves in response to a storm of social-media protest. The product was a sneaker collaboration with sportswear brand Undercover, whose principal designer, Jun Takahashi, published these unspeakable words on Twitter: “No extradition. Go Hong ... Read More
The Lie of Portland’s Antifa
There was a time when “anti-fascist” meant what it said. People who opposed fascism called themselves “anti-fascists.” But then the term slipped. The definition of “fascist” became hazy from over-use and so the term “anti-fascist” also began to move. This might seem to be a theoretical matter. But ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Thuggery Comes to Portland
Making the click-through worthwhile: The Antifa thugs take over the streets of Portland again, a disturbing report that the Trump administration is considering accepting the North Korean nuclear program, and the lesser-known Democratic candidates start feeling the pressure. Thuggery Comes to Portland in the Form ... Read More
Last Century’s Absurd Immigration Debate
Wide open and unguarded stand our gates, And through them presses a wild motley throng. . . O Liberty, white Goddess! is it well To leave the gates unguarded? -- Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1892) If you think we have reached peak stupidity -- that America’s per-capita quantity has never been higher -- ... Read More
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Abandons the ‘Millionaires Tax’
The now-infamous image of Governor Chris Christie seated on New Jersey’s Island Beach during a 2017 government shutdown -- alas, some mental images never go away — has proven to be a foil for the agenda of current progressive governor Phil Murphy. The photograph was fatal to Christie’s public image in ... Read More
Our Presidential Nomination Process Is Nuts
Whew! Those debates this week. Hoo boy. There have been a number of solid takes about the leftward lurch of the Democratic party. I want to offer my own perspective, looking at why the candidates take positions that are far outside the mainstream. In the short term, it may be good for the Republicans that the ... Read More
Kamala Harris Calls for Federally Mandated Busing
On Sunday, Kamala Harris expressed support for new, federally mandated busing policies. “I support busing. Listen, the schools of America are as segregated, if not more segregated, today than when I was in elementary school,” Harris said. “Where states fail to do their duty to ensure equality of all ... Read More
The Democrats Have No Answer for Mitch McConnell. Good.
After two debates and countless promises of sweeping political reform, the most important question of either night was asked to the leading Democratic contender, who claims to have the most comprehensive and realistic political plans of all the candidates. Moderator Chuck Todd asked Senator Elizabeth Warren, ... Read More
Some Takeaways from Justice Kavanaugh’s First Term
The end of Justice Kavanaugh’s first term on the Supreme Court is a fitting time to make some observations. This has not been a year marked by many ideologically divisive landmark decisions, but the latest spate of decisions tells us a lot more than we knew a few months ago. Recall speculation during the early ... Read More
Loading...