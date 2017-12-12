Episode 34: The Police Murder of Daniel Shaver

Most Popular
The Disciplinary Corporation
Nike, the athletic shoe giant, has pulled a product off the shelves in response to a storm of social-media protest. The product was a sneaker collaboration with sportswear brand Undercover, whose principal designer, Jun Takahashi, published these unspeakable words on Twitter: “No extradition. Go Hong ... Read More
The Lie of Portland’s Antifa
There was a time when “anti-fascist” meant what it said. People who opposed fascism called themselves “anti-fascists.” But then the term slipped. The definition of “fascist” became hazy from over-use and so the term “anti-fascist” also began to move. This might seem to be a theoretical matter. But ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Last Century’s Absurd Immigration Debate
Wide open and unguarded stand our gates, And through them presses a wild motley throng. . . O Liberty, white Goddess! is it well To leave the gates unguarded? -- Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1892) If you think we have reached peak stupidity -- that America’s per-capita quantity has never been higher -- ... Read More
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Abandons the ‘Millionaires Tax’
The now-infamous image of Governor Chris Christie seated on New Jersey’s Island Beach during a 2017 government shutdown -- alas, some mental images never go away — has proven to be a foil for the agenda of current progressive governor Phil Murphy. The photograph was fatal to Christie’s public image in ... Read More
The Democrats Have No Answer for Mitch McConnell. Good.
After two debates and countless promises of sweeping political reform, the most important question of either night was asked to the leading Democratic contender, who claims to have the most comprehensive and realistic political plans of all the candidates. Moderator Chuck Todd asked Senator Elizabeth Warren, ... Read More
The Party of Illegal Immigration
There didn’t seem much room for Democrats to move left on immigration, but they’ve found it. On the first night of the Democratic debates, Julian Castro made a big issue of his call to repeal Section 1325 of Title 8 of the United States Code, which says it’s a federal crime to enter the country without ... Read More
Our Presidential Nomination Process Is Nuts
Whew! Those debates this week. Hoo boy. There have been a number of solid takes about the leftward lurch of the Democratic party. I want to offer my own perspective, looking at why the candidates take positions that are far outside the mainstream. In the short term, it may be good for the Republicans that the ... Read More
For Regime Change in Iran
President Obama was dishonest while empowering Iran. President Trump is incoherent while squeezing Iran. Obviously, the latter is better. But can it work in the long term? Trump wisely renounced Obama’s non-binding nuclear deal with the mullahs, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Even if its murky terms ... Read More
On the Biden-and-Busing Controversy
It’s hard to know how to weigh in on this controversy, since the definition of “busing” is itself uncertain; since it’s hard to tell what Joe Biden means to say now, let alone what he meant to say decades ago; and since the criticism of him by his political opponents is so likely to be deceptive as well. ... Read More
Loading...