Episode 46: The Real Threat to Religious Liberty

The Democrats Have No Answer for Mitch McConnell. Good.
After two debates and countless promises of sweeping political reform, the most important question of either night was asked to the leading Democratic contender, who claims to have the most comprehensive and realistic political plans of all the candidates. Moderator Chuck Todd asked Senator Elizabeth Warren, ... Read More
The Disciplinary Corporation
Nike, the athletic shoe giant, has pulled a product off the shelves in response to a storm of social-media protest. The product was a sneaker collaboration with sportswear brand Undercover, whose principal designer, Jun Takahashi, published these unspeakable words on Twitter: “No extradition. Go Hong ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
The Party of Illegal Immigration
There didn’t seem much room for Democrats to move left on immigration, but they’ve found it. On the first night of the Democratic debates, Julian Castro made a big issue of his call to repeal Section 1325 of Title 8 of the United States Code, which says it’s a federal crime to enter the country without ... Read More
For Regime Change in Iran
President Obama was dishonest while empowering Iran. President Trump is incoherent while squeezing Iran. Obviously, the latter is better. But can it work in the long term? Trump wisely renounced Obama’s non-binding nuclear deal with the mullahs, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Even if its murky terms ... Read More
Last Century’s Absurd Immigration Debate
Wide open and unguarded stand our gates, And through them presses a wild motley throng. . . O Liberty, white Goddess! is it well To leave the gates unguarded? -- Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1892) If you think we have reached peak stupidity -- that America’s per-capita quantity has never been higher -- ... Read More
Joe Biden and the Great Awokening
Joe Biden has led the national polls in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination since last year. He’s ahead in the first three contests, also, with leads ranging from seven points (Iowa) to 13 points (New Hampshire) to 28 points (South Carolina). He’s first in fivethirtyeight.com’s endorsement primary. ... Read More
The Buttigieg Illusion
It would tax even the prodigious powers of the late novelist Tom Wolfe to create a more poignant political scene than a bright, young, white mayor of a small city, who is an upstart presidential candidate and progressive darling, getting yelled at by black residents during a town hall. The mayor, of course, is ... Read More
What Joan Didion Saw
Despite America’s recent decades of unprecedented material prosperity, Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about the state of society and the future. Social fragmentation, alienation, and loneliness are the rule, not the exception. However, American social attitudes did not change overnight. To a ... Read More
All Joe Biden Had to Do Was Look Moderate, and He Blew It
If Joe Biden were smart . . . I’ll just pause here till the laughs die down. Biden had a lane all to himself in the debate Thursday night, but he couldn’t stay in it. He blew it, as we all knew he would, because he’s Joe Biden. The last time there was an open field for the Democratic nomination, he ... Read More
