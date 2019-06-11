Episode 59: Scot Bertram & Jeff Blehar / Soundtracks

Scot and Jeff discuss their favorite soundtracks.

Introducing the Band:

Your hosts Scot Bertram (@ ScotBertram ) and Jeff Blehar (@ EsotericCD ) with . . . no guest at all! Yes, this is a Very Special Episode of Political Beats, in which Arnold learns to avoid the local bike shop and Jessie finds out about the very real dangers of caffeine pills. In other words, this is PB’s second format-bucking episode where, instead of having on a guest to discuss her favorite artist, the subject is Scot and Jeff’s favorite soundtracks of all time.

To give a general sense of how the show is structured, we begin by discussing soundtracks composed of all-new material then move to soundtracks made up of older songs, previously released. Finally, we look at the hybrid soundtracks with both vintage and fresh material. What makes a great soundtrack? Why aren’t certain candidates on our lists? Are there any that actually appear on both Scot and Jeff’s Top Ten? Listen to find out!