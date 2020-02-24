Episode 72: Sean Hackbarth / Tears for Fears

(Tears for Fears)

Scot and Jeff discuss Tears For Fears with Sean Hackbarth.

Introducing the Band:

Your hosts Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) and Jeff Blehar (@EsotericCD) with guest

Sean Hackbarth. Sean is a long time blogger — so long they were called, “weblogs,” —

and currently is a writer and editor at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Find him online

@seanhackbarth on Twitter.

Sean’s Music Pick: Tears For Fears

There are some (many?) out there who might only think of Tears For Fears as a one-

album wonder. Songs from the Big Chair was rightfully a smash, with three

massive hits. But the boys at Political Beats are here to tell you why it’s well worth while

to dig into the rest of their discography. Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith made great

music both before and after the massive chart success. And, in fact, why one album from

the 1990s and one from the 2000s deserve space in the conversation about the band’s

best work. You could say there will be a lot of hurting, as we’ve been laid so low and

broken down again in our attempts to fully appreciate Tears For Fears’s work. Come

along, shout the lyrics if you know them, and leave yourself open to the possibility that

you’ll fall head over heels for some previously unheard music.