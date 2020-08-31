Podcasts Political Beats

Episode 84: Steven Levy / The Doors

Hosted by Scot Bertram & Jeff Blehar
(The Doors)

Scot and Jeff discuss The Doors with Steven Levy.

Introducing the Band:
Your hosts Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) and Jeff Blehar (@EsotericCD) with guest Steven Levy. Steven is editor at large of Wired magazine and author of Facebook: The Inside Story. Follow him on Twitter at @StevenLevy.

Steven’s Music Pick: The Doors
It’s been oft-observed that the day destroys the night while the night divides the day, but no matter how much Political Beats tried to run and tried to hide, we could not avoid breaking on through to the other side with our episode about The Doors. In many ways The Doors are the most controversial artist that the show has ever covered, for the simple reason that they are so polarizing: People tend to either adore them or hate them with a fiery splenetic passion. Which makes this episode one of the most fun and interesting ones we have ever done, because you get three perspectives on Jim Morrison & company: a true super-fan who was there at time (indeed in the audience at several of their concerts) in Steven, an ex-fan who doesn’t hate them but definitely has criticisms in Jeff, and then . . . well then there’s Scot. Is this The End for Political Beats? No, we’ll be back at it again soon enough, but now that summer’s almost gone we figured we’d send it out with a bang, and keep at it until the music’s over and we’ve turned out the lights.

Most Popular

Culture

John Muir Is Canceled. Who’s Next?

By
The cancel culture has now reached into every nook and cranny of life. Eskimo Pie, the chocolate-covered ice-cream treat that has been around for a century, will be renamed after critics said the name was insensitive. What’s next? We have a partial answer. Last week, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of ... Read More
Culture

John Muir Is Canceled. Who’s Next?

By
The cancel culture has now reached into every nook and cranny of life. Eskimo Pie, the chocolate-covered ice-cream treat that has been around for a century, will be renamed after critics said the name was insensitive. What’s next? We have a partial answer. Last week, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Let Them Boycott!

By
Ostensibly, the NBA boycotts, which other sports are adopting, are illogical. But then, the animating concept behind the player protests -- “systemic racism,” derived from the smear that the nation’s police forces are hunting down young black men -- is irrational, a triumph of distorted narrative over ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Let Them Boycott!

By
Ostensibly, the NBA boycotts, which other sports are adopting, are illogical. But then, the animating concept behind the player protests -- “systemic racism,” derived from the smear that the nation’s police forces are hunting down young black men -- is irrational, a triumph of distorted narrative over ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Dangers for Democrats

By
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s best response to the news of a leftist protestor shooting a peaceful Donald Trump supporter in the head execution-style is to run in front of the cameras and say, “This is Donald Trump’s America.” Or repeating the close of his news release the other day, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Dangers for Democrats

By
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s best response to the news of a leftist protestor shooting a peaceful Donald Trump supporter in the head execution-style is to run in front of the cameras and say, “This is Donald Trump’s America.” Or repeating the close of his news release the other day, ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Elections

Why Trump’s Speech Was So Long

By
There’s been a lot of criticism (including by me) of Trump’s speech for being too long and not thematic enough. Here’s some of the basic thinking behind why the Trump team did it the way they did: First, they believe that a short, thematic speech is prone to disappear from the news cycle faster than ... Read More
Elections

Why Trump’s Speech Was So Long

By
There’s been a lot of criticism (including by me) of Trump’s speech for being too long and not thematic enough. Here’s some of the basic thinking behind why the Trump team did it the way they did: First, they believe that a short, thematic speech is prone to disappear from the news cycle faster than ... Read More
Culture

Roads to Ruin

By
Martinsville, Ind. — Just visible through the trees off Indiana State Road 37, south of Indianapolis, there was for many years a derelict iron bridge carrying a fragment of an older incarnation of the highway. You wouldn’t have known to look at it, but that old pony-truss bridge was an indirect ancestor ... Read More
Culture

Roads to Ruin

By
Martinsville, Ind. — Just visible through the trees off Indiana State Road 37, south of Indianapolis, there was for many years a derelict iron bridge carrying a fragment of an older incarnation of the highway. You wouldn’t have known to look at it, but that old pony-truss bridge was an indirect ancestor ... Read More
Loading...