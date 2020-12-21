Podcasts Political Beats

Episode 89: Damon Linker / David Bowie

Hosted by Scot Bertram & Jeff Blehar
(David Bowie)

Scot and Jeff discuss the first part of David Bowie’s career (1967–1974) with Damon Linker.

Introducing the Band:

our hosts Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) and Jeff Blehar (@EsotericCD) with guest Damon Linker, Senior Columnist for The Week. Read Damon’s work here and follow him at @DamonLinker on Twitter.

Damon’s Music Pick: David Bowie
Look out, you rock ‘n’ rollers! Pretty soon now, you’re gonna have to turn and face the strange as Political Beats begins a long journey, tackling the career of David Jones, who might have kept that name if a certain Monkee hadn’t beaten him to celebrity. Instead, he became David Bowie, and became many other things besides, so many that this is going to be a three-part extravaganza exploring the full scope of Bowie’s career. Part one covers his early days, from Anthony Newley-esque orchestral pop to folk-rock to Led Zeppelin moves to . . . well, Ziggy Stardust. This is a massive undertaking, but we’re ably assisted by Damon Linker, so whether you’re a Bowie fanatic of long standing or someone who only knows about “Space Oddity,” give us your hands — because you’re not alone! You’re wonderful!

