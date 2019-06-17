Podcasts | The Bookmonger

Episode 251: I Love You, But I Hate Your Politics by Jeanne Safer

Hosted by John J. Miller
(© Susan Shapiro)

John J. Miller is joined by Jeanne Safer to discuss her book, I Love You, But I Hate Your Politics.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More
Loading...