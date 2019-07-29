Episode 257: Land of Hope by Wilfred M. McClay

John J. Miller is joined by Wilfred M. McClay to discuss his book, Land of Hope.
Most Popular
‘The Next Big Religious Freedom Case Just Landed at SCOTUS’
Those are the first words in a tweet thread from Becket attorney Lori Windham, and she's right. This week Becket filed a cert petition in Sharonell Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Fulton is appealing from a Third Circuit Court of Appeals opinion holding that Philadelphia did not violate the Free Exercise Clause ... Read More
No, McConnell Isn’t ‘Moscow Mitch’
As an act of political theater, the Democrats’ recent attempt to cast Mitch McConnell in a bad light has been quite successful. The Internet is awash in headlines contending that he blocked election-security reforms despite warnings about ongoing Russian interference from Robert Mueller and the Senate ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dear Cornell University: Questioning ‘Reason’ Is Part of a ‘Scary Trend’
Kat Timpf reports that Cornell University is preparing to ask students whether or not Americans should use concepts like ‘rationality.’ Read More
The Supreme Court Was Right to Rule for Trump in Border-Wall Case
This evening the Supreme Court of the United States granted the Trump administration’s request to stay a district court’s permanent injunction against the diversion of $2.5 billion in military spending to begin construction on portions of Trump’s border wall. In plain English, this means the wall ... Read More
Anti-Woke Comedians
‘It’s a sad state of affairs when a lady can’t have her hairy balls waxed,” Ricky Gervais said on Twitter, referring to a Canadian lawsuit in which a man posing as a woman seeks to force female beauticians to remove the hair from his masculine undercarriage. “You’re not interesting because you went ... Read More
#MeToo Killed the Office Romance
It must be a brave soul who dares to strike up a flirtatious conversation at the workplace microwave these days. Only ten percent of Americans report having met their mate at the office, a level that is half what it was in the 1990s. I wonder how Ally McBeal would look today. I picture a nervous HR weenie ... Read More
Mueller Sticks the Final Shiv in Russiagate
Ding-Dong! The witch hunt is dead! After nearly three years, Russiagate is lifeless, and Special Counsel Robert Swan Mueller III killed it. The former FBI director’s stumbling, stammering appearances Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees provided a rare moment of bipartisanship. ... Read More
Some Questions for the Democratic Candidates
The Democratic presidential circus pitches its tent in Detroit this week. It will be especially entertaining if the presidential aspirants are asked some questions like these: For Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders especially, but others, too: Three of Barack Obama’s few large achievements were the ... Read More
Resistance Inc.
Trump supporters are right to feel vindication after Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress. At times the special counsel seemed unfamiliar with the contents of his own report. He came across as aloof and confused and often unable to answer both Democratic and Republican questions to the lawmakers’ ... Read More
Impeachment Would Probably Cost Democrats the House
The New York Times reports that House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler has “gradually become convinced that his panel should proceed with impeachment hearings and do so as expeditiously as possible, though he has not stated so publicly,” citing “lawmakers and aides familiar with his ... Read More
Loading...