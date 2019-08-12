Podcasts | The Bookmonger

Episode 259: The Smallest Minority by Kevin D. Williamson

Hosted by John J. Miller

John J. Miller is joined by Kevin D. Williamson to discuss his book, The Smallest Minority.

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Greatest War Movie Ever Made

By
The second-to-last comment made by Colonel Walter E. Kurtz is this: “Their commanders won’t allow them to write ‘F***’ on their airplanes because it’s obscene.” In Apocalypse Now we’ve seen a cavalry officer wipe out a village and call in a napalm strike to make a beach safe for surfing. We’ve ... Read More
U.S.

Against Universal Background Checks

By
Mitch McConnell has confirmed that when the Senate reconvenes in September to discuss new federal gun-control measures, “universal background checks” will “lead the discussion.” If that is the case, the Senate should listen carefully to the proposals on offer, and then politely decline to ... Read More
Elections

Doxing Trump Donors Is Just the Beginning

By
Representative Joaquin Castro, doxing Trump donors on Twitter — “Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders’” — has given us that teachable moment. Laws mandating disclosure ... Read More
Loading...