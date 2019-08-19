Episode 260: Ball of Collusion by Andrew McCarthy

John J. Miller is joined by Andrew McCarthy to discuss his book, Ball of Collusion.
Most Popular
Rachel Maddow’s Racial Smear of Second Circuit Nominee Steven Menashi
In a 2010 law-review article titled “Ethnonationalism and Liberal Democracy,” Second Circuit nominee Steven Menashi argues that “ethnonationalism remains a common and accepted feature of liberal democracy that is consistent with current state practice and international law.” Menashi’s specific ... Read More
‘Don’t Apologize’: Ricky Gervais Takes On Verbal Terrorism
Ricky Gervais calls himself “a lefty liberal champagne socialist,” but when he says, “I don’t agree that feelings are more important than facts,” he echoes Ben Shapiro. The point of intersection: Both men support speaking freely. This quality makes them somewhat courageous, though it ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
An Alaskan Women’s Shelter Is Sued for Turning Away a ‘Man in a Nightgown’
It was a cold Friday night in January when Sherrie Laurie, director of the Hope Center — a Christian homeless shelter in downtown Anchorage, Alaska — was called down to the floor to deal with a disruptive “man in a nightgown” who was “very inebriated, with a big gash down his face.” Laurie recognized ... Read More
The Election Is Legitimate Only If the Democrats Win
Editor’s note: Andrew C. McCarthy’s new book is Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency. This is the third in a series of excerpts; the first can be read here and the second here. ‘Horrifying!” As we’ve seen, candidates can get chirpy at final presidential ... Read More
America’s Other ‘Special Relationship’ Remains Worth Preserving
Clifford May tells this story about George Schultz sending off newly confirmed ambassadors as secretary of state: “He would show them a very large globe. And he would spin the globe, and he would say, ‘Show me your country.’ And with great pride, they’d point out Brunei or Equatorial Guinea or some place ... Read More
Hillary Ruins the Plan
Editor’s note: Andrew C. McCarthy’s new book is Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency. This is the first in a series of excerpts. There really was a collusion plot. It really did target our election system. It absolutely sought to usurp our capacity for ... Read More
The Great Mystery
Kevin Williamson disputes my characterization of his riposte. He writes: I wrote that people can choose what kind of work they want to do, and what kind of services they want to consume, without any help from Michael. Kevin then accuses me of being a stouthearted defender of the “Real America.” If ... Read More
Another Pop-Culture Christian Loses His Faith
It’s happened again. For the second time in three weeks, a prominent (at least in Evangelical circles) Christian has renounced his faith. In July, it was Josh Harris, a pastor and author of the mega-best-selling purity-culture book I Kissed Dating Goodbye. This month, it’s Hillsong United songwriter and ... Read More
‘Good Verse, Bad Verse, and Chaos’
I love reading Sarah Ruden, and I’ve enjoyed the attention given to Walt Whitman in these pages over the last few days. Ruden gives the poet the back of her hand for being championed by — angels and ministers of grace, defend us! — intellectuals and professors, a poet “whom ordinary Americans most ... Read More
Loading...