Episode 262: Deceiving the Sky by Bill Gertz

John J. Miller is joined by Bill Gertz to discuss his book, Deceiving the Sky.
Most Popular
We Need to Talk about Joe Biden
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Death of the ‘Gay Gene’
A new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Most Accurate 2016 Poll Shows Biden, Warren, Sanders Beating Trump
The poll that most closely predicted the outcome of the 2016 presidential election shows Joe Biden and several other Democratic candidates beating President Trump in a 2020 general-election matchup. Biden would beat Trump by twelve points in a general election, garnering 54 percent support to Trump's 42 ... Read More
How to Spot a Serious Gun-Crime Proposal
There was another massacre, this one in Midland and Odessa, Texas. As usual, tragedy was followed by stupidity. The New York Times, in its poetical mode, observed that the crime “clashed with the typically serene and dusty rural landscape of the region.” In reality, Odessa is the most dangerous city in ... Read More
White Liberals Have Moved to the Left of Black Voters
‘No Democrat is going to win the nomination for president of the United States without African-American support. Nor should they,” Kate Bedingfield, Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell last week. Bedingfield was pushing back on a single bad poll for Biden (from Monmouth ... Read More
A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More
A Perfect Distillation of Beto O’Rourke
To make bastard use of the Lionel Trilling phrase, Beto O’Rourke’s bid for the White House has been but a series of “irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas.” O’Rourke’s campaign has wandered about the political wilderness in pursuit of some transcendent “moment,” one that might ... Read More
