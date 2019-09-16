Podcasts | The Bookmonger

Episode 264: The Irony of Modern Catholic History by George Weigel

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Irony of Modern Catholic History by George Weigel (Basic Books)

John J. Miller is joined by George Weigel to discuss his book, The Irony of Modern Catholic History.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Real Reason for That Kavanaugh Smear

By
The New York Times on Saturday joined The New Yorker and many other media outlets in upending a dumpster full of garbage on its own reputation in an effort to smear Brett Kavanaugh. After more than a year of digging, the Democrats and their media allies still have no supported allegations of sexual misconduct by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN: Everything but the News

By
For a while, we thought MSNBC had temporarily usurped CNN as the font of fake news — although both networks had tied for the most negative coverage (93 percent of all their news reports) of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. A cynic would argue that CNN had deliberately given Trump undue coverage ... Read More
Loading...