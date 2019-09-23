Podcasts | The Bookmonger

Episode 265: A State at Any Cost by Tom Segev

Hosted by John J. Miller
A State at Any Cost: The Life of David Ben-Gurion by Tom Segev (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Tom Segev to discuss his book, A State at Any Cost.

Most Popular

White House

Breaking Down the Whistleblower Frenzy

By
The Democrats’ media narrative of impeachment portrays President Trump and his administration as serial law-breakers who, true to form, obstruct all congressional investigations of wrongdoing. This then becomes the analytical framework for every new controversy. There are at least two fundamental problems with ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Defaces Its Façade

By
The facade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, designed by Richard Morris Hunt in 1902, contains four large niches that might display sculpture but have traditionally been left empty. This was prudent good taste on the Met's part, since sculpture on buildings is a tricky business that few artists in our age of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Greta, Samantha, and Others

By
I’ve never liked it when little kids are thrust into politics. I don’t like it when my side does it or the other side. At a pro-life rally, someone will place into a child’s hands a sign that says, I’m So Glad My Mommy Let Me Be Born. At a climate-change rally, a child’s sign will say, Don’t Let Me ... Read More
Loading...