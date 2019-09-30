Episode 266: A Year with the Mystics by Kathryn Jean Lopez

John J. Miller is joined by Kathryn Jean Lopez to discuss her book, A Year with the Mystics.
How about a Bipartisan Treaty against the Criminalization of Elections?
Back home in the Bronx is where I first heard the old saw about the Irishman who, coming upon a donnybrook at the local pub, asks a bystander: “Is this a private fight or can anybody join?” I was a much younger fellow then. The prospect becomes less alluring with age, so I have some trepidation stepping in ... Read More
On Shooting a Wild Hog: An Uneasy Hunter Brings Home the Bacon
If there’s a more redneck way to hunt feral hogs, I’m not sure what it is. It started with my dog. Not a hunting dog, mind you. Halifax is a mix between an Alaskan Husky and the Queen of Sheba, so when she requested passage out of doors at 3:30 on a Saturday morning, I stumbled out of bed and humbly ... Read More
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
Once Again, Progressive Anti-Christian Bigotry Carries a Steep Legal Cost
Last summer, in the days after the Supreme Court decided Masterpiece Cakeshop on the narrow grounds that Colorado had violated Jack Phillips’s religious-liberty rights by specifically disparaging his religious beliefs, a bit of a skirmish broke out among conservative lawyers. How important was the ruling? Did ... Read More
‘Humorists Have Been Scared Out of the Business’
From Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and other top comedians, we have heard the same thing: Comedy on campus is pretty much impossible. The woke culture forbids it. Of course, this is affecting America at large as well. I received a note from my old friend Larry Shackley, a longtime NR reader and a great admirer ... Read More
The Radicalism Arms Race
The fear of radicalism runs deep in our national DNA. So does the love of it. It’s democratic politics as the ultimate on-again/off-again romance. The Founders themselves feared that various centrifugal tendencies — faction, passions, democracy itself — would turn the country away from its republican ... Read More
Why the Impeachment Frenzy May Only Strengthen Trump
Contrary to suggestions by some, most Trump supporters are not automatons or blind supporters. What bothers them, and should bother others, about the latest Ukraine hysterias is the familiar monotony of this latest scripted psychodrama. The whistleblower admits to hearsay (“I was not a direct witness to most ... Read More
Prince Don
‘L’etat, c’est moi,” the Sun King is supposed to have said, “I am the state.” Louis XIV was one of the architects of modern dictatorship, and President Donald Trump likes more about his style than merely his taste in armchairs. President Trump, in a fashion unbecoming the chief administrative officer ... Read More
‘The Traveling Insult’
A detail of the current Ukraine scandal reminded me of something that occurred in the second Reagan administration. (Word to the wise: Each four years of a presidency used to be referred to as an “administration.” Now we tend to use the word “administration” to refer to a president’s entire time in ... Read More
Trump Did It, but Should He Be Impeached?
Here’s a take no one will like: I’m confident he did it. I’m confident it’s impeachable. I’m just not so sure he should be impeached for it. Let’s start at the top. It’s obvious to me that President Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to launch a probe of former vice president Joe Biden in ... Read More
