Episode 267: Search and Destroy by Ryan Lovelace

John J. Miller is joined by Ryan Lovelace to discuss his book, Search and Destroy.
Trump’s Most Loyal Allies Are Putting Him on the Path to Impeachment
I don't think it's possible to fully grasp the Ukraine scandal without understanding the dynamic outlined by former homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert last weekend. Recall that he told ABC News and the New York Times that a pernicious cycle had taken hold in the White House -- even as aides debunked 2016 ... Read More
Pelosi’s Impeachment Bank Shot
Democrats are rushing into impeachment despite the knowledge that, given what we know now, the Senate will not remove Donald Trump from office. Why is Nancy Pelosi doing this? Because she has resigned herself to the argument that impeaching Trump is the way for Democrats to win the presidency and Senate 13 ... Read More
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
The Education of a Cynic
In The Education of an Idealist, a new memoir of her government service, former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power relates a breathtaking moment from the White House Situation Room in 2013. In the course of a meeting on the mounting humanitarian and strategic crisis in Syria, President Obama, brushing aside ... Read More
Trump’s Defenders Have Adopted a Doctrine of Infallibility
There’s a reason people think President Trump has a cult of personality, but it may not be the reason you think. Yes, there are those who think Trump was delivered to us by God and that his decisions and actions are imbued with divine providence and authority. But that sort of stuff is taking the word ... Read More
Chuck Schumer’s ‘Windowless Basement’ Strategy for Winning Back the Senate
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has taken a heavy-handed, top-down approach to selecting Democrats to challenge vulnerable Senate Republicans this cycle, putting his thumb on the scale for candidates willing to shun grassroots outreach in favor of a smile-and-dial, fundraising-first approach, according to an ... Read More
Supreme Court to Decide Whether ‘Sex’ Includes Sexual Orientation
Washington -- The beginning of the Supreme Court’s term this week includes momentous oral arguments on Tuesday in two cases that illustrate clashing theories about how statutes should be construed. If properly decided, the cases will nudge Congress to act like a legislative body. At issue is whether ... Read More
The Flagrant Distortions and Subtle Lies of the ‘1619 Project’
I wrote a piece a couple of weeks ago about the long history of slavery around the world, since the “1619 Project” pointedly ignored this history. My argument was that, no matter how horrific slavery was on these shores, it’s a mistake to say that we were exceptional because of slavery. I was ... Read More
The Politics of Joker
After John Lennon was shot, the film director Robert Altman’s phone rang. “I get a call immediately from the Washington Post,” Altman later recalled, “and they said, 'Do you feel responsible for this?' And I said, 'What do you mean responsible?' 'Well, I mean you're the one that predicted there would ... Read More
The Volker Deposition
The big story of the last 48 hours wasn’t President Trump’s outlandish call for China to investigate the Bidens (another instance of presidential trolling at its worst), but the release of the texts documenting some of the internal back-and-forth over Ukraine policy. They are bad news because they are a sign ... Read More
