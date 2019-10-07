Podcasts | The Bookmonger

Episode 267: Search and Destroy by Ryan Lovelace

Hosted by John J. Miller
Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign against Brett Kavanaugh, by Ryan Lovelace (Regnery)

John J. Miller is joined by Ryan Lovelace to discuss his book, Search and Destroy.

